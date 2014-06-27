LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - European banks mulling the idea of
bundling refinanced and restructured loans into new structured
products will face a test of economics as well as market
appetite, according to Fitch.
The ratings agency said it is monitoring a trend across
lenders that are looking to shape new deals backed by portfolios
of restructured mortgages or SME loans, especially in the
periphery space.
In Spain alone, there is as much as 211.3bn of this debt,
where it represents 15.3% of lending to the private sector,
Fitch said.
Changes to the insolvency rules in Spain and elsewhere have
made it easier for lenders and borrowers to re-negotiate
repayments terms.
This will result in even higher numbers of restructuring
agreements over the coming months, and a broader range of
techniques, including maturity extensions, principal balance
forgiveness, payment in kind, and debt-to-equity transactions,
the agency said.
Against a backdrop of continued deleveraging needs and new
legal options, "the markets will now have to work out the
numbers and see whether [this new type of deals] would be
economically viable," said Juan David García, senior director at
Fitch.
And demand will be a key factor too.
"The way in which banks are looking to securitise portfolios
exposed to restructured loans, to offload assets from their
balance sheet and continue their deleverage process, would also
depend on the appetite of end investors," said García.
Despite the current hunger for higher yield, "whether
investors would be happy to hold this type of securitisation
remains to be seen," he added.
A DIFFERENT RISK
With 70% of restructured and refinanced debt classified as
substandard or doubtful by Spanish lenders, the agency
anticipates that deals exposed to restructured loans will carry
a different level of risk to standard collateral.
"Obviously the rating analysis would accommodate for the
additional credit risk," and take into consideration the weaker
type of the borrowers involved, Garcia said.
"These positions may or may not be in default, but they most
likely failed initial terms, so one needs to understand the
nature of the restructuring proposals," he added.
Fitch analysts said rating new deals would require a
significant amount of loan-level disclosure on the causes, the
terms and the outcome of the restructuring.
The agency would also investigate borrower circumstances
before and after each restructuring, the payment track record
since origination, default rates recorded by the lender
following similar restructurings and the lender's ability to
service the assets until full repayment.
But lenders may take more that a year from the time of the
re-negotiation to gather consistent data on the performance of
these loans, Fitch said. This means the agency would need a
relatively long time to gather sufficiently granular data to
create new rating assumptions on the possible deals.
On a positive note, they said the formalised restructuring
process could make borrowers more likely to meet the new terms
of repayments.
Time will tell, though, whether this would translate into a
more predictable performance of the future deals.
