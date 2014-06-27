LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - European banks mulling the idea of bundling refinanced and restructured loans into new structured products will face a test of economics as well as market appetite, according to Fitch.

The ratings agency said it is monitoring a trend across lenders that are looking to shape new deals backed by portfolios of restructured mortgages or SME loans, especially in the periphery space.

In Spain alone, there is as much as 211.3bn of this debt, where it represents 15.3% of lending to the private sector, Fitch said.

Changes to the insolvency rules in Spain and elsewhere have made it easier for lenders and borrowers to re-negotiate repayments terms.

This will result in even higher numbers of restructuring agreements over the coming months, and a broader range of techniques, including maturity extensions, principal balance forgiveness, payment in kind, and debt-to-equity transactions, the agency said.

Against a backdrop of continued deleveraging needs and new legal options, "the markets will now have to work out the numbers and see whether [this new type of deals] would be economically viable," said Juan David García, senior director at Fitch.

And demand will be a key factor too.

"The way in which banks are looking to securitise portfolios exposed to restructured loans, to offload assets from their balance sheet and continue their deleverage process, would also depend on the appetite of end investors," said García.

Despite the current hunger for higher yield, "whether investors would be happy to hold this type of securitisation remains to be seen," he added.

A DIFFERENT RISK With 70% of restructured and refinanced debt classified as substandard or doubtful by Spanish lenders, the agency anticipates that deals exposed to restructured loans will carry a different level of risk to standard collateral.

"Obviously the rating analysis would accommodate for the additional credit risk," and take into consideration the weaker type of the borrowers involved, Garcia said.

"These positions may or may not be in default, but they most likely failed initial terms, so one needs to understand the nature of the restructuring proposals," he added.

Fitch analysts said rating new deals would require a significant amount of loan-level disclosure on the causes, the terms and the outcome of the restructuring.

The agency would also investigate borrower circumstances before and after each restructuring, the payment track record since origination, default rates recorded by the lender following similar restructurings and the lender's ability to service the assets until full repayment.

But lenders may take more that a year from the time of the re-negotiation to gather consistent data on the performance of these loans, Fitch said. This means the agency would need a relatively long time to gather sufficiently granular data to create new rating assumptions on the possible deals.

On a positive note, they said the formalised restructuring process could make borrowers more likely to meet the new terms of repayments.

Time will tell, though, whether this would translate into a more predictable performance of the future deals. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre)