April 17 (IFR) - While many new subprime auto bonds are
getting the highest Triple A ratings, the ratings agencies
themselves admit standards are loosening - and some in the
market say that needs to change soon.
Skeptical investors are increasingly warning that ratings
for the white-hot asset class should become more conservative,
especially regarding smaller, second-tier lenders with no
long-term record in issuing asset-backed securities (ABS).
The issue is particularly pressing, as subprime auto bond
issuance has skyrocketed over the past year.
So far in 2013, nearly US$7.5bn of new subprime auto ABS has
been issued, roughly 32% higher than in the same period of 2012,
according to Deutsche Bank data.
There was only US$18.5bn in issuance for all of 2012, and
just US$11.75bn the year before that.
As supply expands, however, there is a marked difference in
the quality of issuers - even among those getting similar
ratings from the agencies.
"The gap between the biggest players and the smaller issuers
is just massive," said John Kerschner, the head of
securitized-product investing at Janus Capital Group.
"The smaller second-tier players go to deep, deep subprime -
in the range of a 500 FICO score. That may not be the person you
want to lend money to."
AGENCIES STAND FIRM
The agencies insist that their ratings are rock solid.
"We are confident that the ratings will hold," said Mark
Risi, a senior director at S&P, the only agency to rate all four
subprime auto transactions priced in the past two weeks.
"We have never downgraded a subprime auto ABS bond for
credit reasons since we started covering the sector in 1991."
But there is growing debate about whether the top-rated
offerings from second- and third-tier issuers will hold up.
On a recent offering from Ohio-based Security National
Automotive Acceptance Co (SNAAC), which focuses on loans to
military personnel, nearly 25% of the holders of the
underpinning loans have no FICO score - and thus no credit
history - at all.
According to S&P, around 24% have ultra-low FICOs of between
500 and 550. And roughly 24% of the loans have loan-to-value
ratios of 115% to 120% - meaning that the borrowers owe more
than their vehicles are worth.
Even so, S&P rated the deal AA, while rival DBRS gave it a
full AAA rating.
And Utah-based Prestige Auto - which caters to borrowers who
have recently declared bankruptcy - priced a US$350m subprime
auto bond this month whose senior tranches got AAA ratings from
S&P and DBRS.
"We're comfortable with the stress scenarios we impose,"
S&P's Risi said, "as well as our loss expectations, the
structural protections on the current deals, and especially the
fact that credit enhancement grows as the transaction
amortizes."
Credit enhancement is the buffer built into securitizations
that protects senior bondholders in case the underlying loans
begin to sour.
This kind of protection leads many investors and bankers to
say that there is nothing particularly risky in the
transactions.
"The ratings quality of these deals as a whole deserves the
benefit of the doubt," said Dave Goodson, head of
securitized-product investing at ING Investment Management.
"Consumer ABS had one of the most stable ratings profiles
through the credit crisis."
A QUESTION OF CONFIDENCE
For its part, Prestige said that its ABS deals have
performed similarly to transactions from ABS mainstays like GM
Financial and Santander.
"We have since 1996 issued more than US$2bn in subprime ABS,
with no events of default or accelerations, notwithstanding the
ensuing economic cycles," said Aaron Dalton, senior vice
president of structured finance and business development at
Prestige Financial Services.
According to DBRS, Prestige is able to calculate a more
accurate debt-to-income ratio on borrowers because of the
underlying bankruptcies - either because the debts have been
discharged by the courts or are being repaid according to court
order.
But the Prestige deal also included a prefunding account, a
riskier structure that allows the purchase of additional
collateral after the ABS transaction closes. The risk is that
new auto loans delivered to the trust could be poorer in credit
quality than those already in the pool.
At the same time, all the main agencies have recently warned
about a general decline in the credit quality of collateral
underpinning subprime auto deals - and each is responding
differently.
Fitch and Moody's have either been deemed too conservative
by issuers (and therefore not hired to rate deals) or have shied
away from lesser-known or unproven issuers.
"We are generally more reluctant to reach AAA on subprime
auto ABS for numerous reasons, among them the sector's innately
more volatile performance history, operational concerns and
often heavy reliance on securitization as sole source of
funding," said John Bella, co-head of US ABS ratings at Fitch.
"Stiffer competition and deteriorating underwriting in
recent months are amplifying our concerns."
Many investors in the asset class are carrying out their own
due diligence, often personally meeting with management of
smaller subprime lenders to get a handle on their business
models.
"I do site visits and try to find out who really owns the
company," said Mike Kagawa, a senior ABS portfolio manager at
Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles.
"Do I trust ratings? No. But I take each deal on a
case-by-case basis," he said.
"I'm particularly wary of private equity involvement in the
subprime auto sector. It's not a problem at the moment, but when
the cycle turns, it could be a red flag."
In recent years, private equity companies such as KKR & Co,
Warburg Pincus, Centerbridge Partners and Blackstone have bought
stakes in various smaller subprime auto lenders.
This increases the money available for subprime companies to
loan - and at the same time increases the overall amount of
leverage in the market.
Given that underwriting standards are loosening - and that
yield-starved investors are more willing than ever to chase
returns down the credit spectrum - it could all add up to more
potential risk for investors.
"Credit rating agencies have their models and they usually
work, but sometimes they're just drastically off," Janus's
Kerschner said.
"For subprime auto, it's the kind of model that works -
until it doesn't."