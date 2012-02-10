BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars
JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 Absa Group, the South African unit of British lender Barclays expects mid-single digit loan growth this fiscal year, its Chief Executive Maria Ramos said on Friday.
The country's biggest retail bank met expectations with a 21 percent rise in full-year profit, after a sharp drop in bad debts helped it overcome weak demand for credit. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura, Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.