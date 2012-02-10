JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 Absa Group, the South African unit of British lender Barclays expects mid-single digit loan growth this fiscal year, its Chief Executive Maria Ramos said on Friday.

The country's biggest retail bank met expectations with a 21 percent rise in full-year profit, after a sharp drop in bad debts helped it overcome weak demand for credit. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura, Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)