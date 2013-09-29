ROME, Sept 29 South Africa's Absa Capital has
received regulatory approval for the first Johannesburg-listed
palladium exchange-traded fund and plans to launch the product
by the end of the year, a spokesman for Absa said on Sunday.
The fund will be backed exclusively by palladium sourced in
South Africa, Absa's head of investments Vladimir Nedeljkovic
said on Sunday on the sidelines of the London Bullion Market
Association's annual conference.
"We have regulatory approval, and we're now basically just
finalising a couple of small things," Nedeljkovic said. "We
definitely want to list before the end of the year."
A similar fund backed by platinum that Absa
launched in April saw huge inflows from investors, growing in
just four months into the world's biggest platinum-backed ETF by
metal under management.
Palladium has been the best performer of the main
precious metals this year, with prices up 3.5 percent since the
end of 2012, compared with an 8 percent drop in platinum prices
and a 20 percent fall in gold.