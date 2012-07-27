Foreign ownership of Malaysian bonds up by $2.4 bln in May
KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 Foreign holdings of Malaysian debt securities and sharia-compliant sukuk rose by 10.1 billion ringgit ($2.37 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 Absa Group will likely see a 190 million rand ($23 million) decline in revenue as a result of the latest rate cut by South Africa's central bank, its chief financial officer said on Friday.
The South African Reserve Bank cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points this month, citing concerns about weakness in Africa's top economy.
"If you look at what just happened with the interest rate cut, for example with the 50 basis points, although we hedge, that will still cost us around 190 million rand in revenue," David Hodnett told reporters on a conference call.
Absa, South Africa's third-largest bank, is majority owned by Barclays ($1 = 8.2612 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher)
June 6 Noble Group's main banks are in talks to decide whether to give the commodity trader an extension on its credit line or force it into a restructuring or liquidation, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday.