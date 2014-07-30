July 30 Absa Bank Ltd :

* Headline earnings increased 2% to r4 040m from r3 970m

* Pre-provision profit increased 0.4% to r9.4bn

* Interim and special dividend declared of 1 231.7 cents

* Revenue grew 5% to r21.4bn, as net interest income rose 7% to r12.3bn

* Net interest margin improved to 3.69% from 3.63% of average interest-bearing assets

* Operating expenses grew 10% to r12.1bn, increasing cost-to-income ratio to 56.5% from 54.3%

* Non-performing loans (npls) improved to 4.3% of gross loans and advances to customers from 5.3%

* Expect mid-single digit loan growth in South Africa this year, although less than we initially expected