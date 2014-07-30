July 30 Absa Bank Ltd :
* Headline earnings increased 2% to r4 040m from r3 970m
* Pre-provision profit increased 0.4% to r9.4bn
* Interim and special dividend declared of 1 231.7 cents
* Revenue grew 5% to r21.4bn, as net interest income rose 7%
to r12.3bn
* Net interest margin improved to 3.69% from 3.63% of
average interest-bearing assets
* Operating expenses grew 10% to r12.1bn, increasing
cost-to-income ratio to 56.5% from 54.3%
* Non-performing loans (npls) improved to 4.3% of gross
loans and advances to customers from 5.3%
* Expect mid-single digit loan growth in South Africa this
year, although less than we initially expected
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: