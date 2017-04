Oct 6 Ab Science SA :

* Says the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommends the continuation of the phase 3 study of masitinib in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis

* Results confirm there are no observed safety concerns with masitinib over a 2-year treatment period