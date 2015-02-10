Feb 10 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the
emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank, plans to issue
capital-boosting Islamic bonds in Malaysia, its first foray in
the Southeast Asian Islamic debt capital market.
Credit agency RAM Ratings assigned preliminary ratings of
AAA and AA1 to the proposed senior and subordinated sukuk, the
agency said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. No details such
as size or currency were given.
Last month, ADIB said it planned to boost its capital base
to help support future growth, seeking to bolster reserves after
a period of high lending growth.
In 2012, ADIB became the first Gulf Arab Islamic bank to
issue a Tier 1 perpetual sukuk, a $1 billion deal that received
orders of over $15 billion.
Basel III standards, now being phased in around the world,
are prompting Gulf lenders to seek ways to boost their capital.
Last month, Dubai Islamic Bank raised $1 billion through a
perpetual sukuk of its own, and on Monday Qatar International
Islamic Bank said it would seek shareholder approval to raise up
to 3 billion riyals ($825 million) via Tier 1 sukuk.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)