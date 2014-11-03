* Q3 net profit 476.8 mln dhs vs 395.5 mln dhs yr-ago -
statement
* Higher lending boosts profits
* UAE banks reported strong Q3 earnings on booming economy
(Changes dateline, adds detail, context)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Nov 3 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
, the emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank, posted a
20.6 percent increase in its third-quarter net profit on Monday,
ahead of analyst expectations, as its earnings were boosted by
higher lending.
The profit growth is in line with other banks in the United
Arab Emirates, who have posted strong results for the reporting
period as they benefit from a positive domestic economic
backdrop and improving asset quality since a downturn at the
start of the decade.
ADIB, which completed in September the purchase of Barclays'
retail banking assets in the UAE, made a net profit of
476.8 million dirhams ($129.8 million) in the three months to
Sept. 30, up from 395.5 million dirhams in the prior-year
period, it said in a statement.
The earnings were ahead of forecasts by analysts at Beltone
Financial and EFG Hermes, who expected net profit for the period
of 471 million dirhams and 459 million dirhams respectively.
Net customer financing, how loans are described by Islamic
banks, totalled 71.6 billion dirhams at the end of September, up
16 percent from the start of the year. The growth experienced in
the third quarter of the year was mainly attributed to its
wholesale banking division, the bank said.
Net revenue for funding, equivalent to net interest income,
for the third quarter was boosted as a result, jumping 19.7
percent year on year.
Income from fees and commission, which grew 24.1 percent
year on year in the third quarter, helped to offset declines in
income from investments and foreign exchange.
Provisioning for bad loans, at 186.8 million dirhams, was
down 3.5 percent on the same quarter of 2013.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
