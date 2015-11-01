DUBAI Nov 1 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on
Sunday posted a 5.5 percent rise in third quarter net profit.
The emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank made a net
profit of 503.2 million dirhams ($137 million) in the quarter
ending Sept. 30, compared to 476.8 million dirhams in the same
period a year ago, it said in a statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters at Beltone Financial and EFG
Hermes forecast net profit for the period of 480 million dirhams
and 498.5 million dirhams respectively.
ADIB's chief executive, Tirad al-Mahmoud, told Reuters last
month it has no current plans to raise more capital after a
rights issue last month, adding it would eschew expansion to
focus on existing markets
The lender raised 504 million dirhams in a rights issue in
September that was nearly three times covered by subscriptions
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold; Editing by David
French)