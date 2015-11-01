* Q3 profit 503.2 mln dhs vs 476.8 mln dhs yr-ago - statement

* Customers grew 100,000 year-on-year

* Provisions up 3.3 pct in Q3 over same period last year (Adds details and context)

ABU DHABI, Nov 1 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Sunday beat analysts' estimates, posting a 5.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit as it was boosted by higher revenues from a larger customer base.

The results mark the end of a mixed reporting season for banks in the United Arab Emirates, as while some lenders continued to post rising earnings, others began to show signs of impact from the lower oil price on the Gulf country's economy and constrained liquidity within the banking sector.

Abu Dhabi's largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 503.2 million dirhams ($137 million) in the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with 476.8 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Analysts at Beltone Financial and EFG Hermes forecast net profit for the period of 480 million dirhams and 498.5 million dirhams respectively.

"Despite a more challenging operating environment and the increasing competition among banks in the UAE, we have seen continued growth in our customer numbers," said Tirad al-Mahmoud, ADIB's chief executive.

The number of active customers served by ADIB increased by more than 100,000 year-on-year to 855,468, the statement said.

Much of this can be attributed to ADIB's acquisition of Barclays' UAE retail business, completed in September 2014, which it said at the time would see around 110,000 customers transfer to the Abu Dhabi lender.

The larger customer base helped revenue in the third quarter increase 9.7 percent year on year to 1.28 billion dirhams. Net customer financing grew 7.8 percent year-on-year to 77.2 billion dirhams.

Revenue growth also offset a 3.3 percent increase in provisioning, with the bank setting aside 193 million dirhams for bad loans in the three months to the end of September.

ADIB, which raised 504 million dirhams in a rights issue in September that was nearly three times covered by subscriptions, had a total capital adequacy ratio of 14.7 percent at the end of the third quarter, according to the statement.

This figure, with a higher figure being a stronger indication of a bank's health, compares with an average in the UAE banking sector of 18.3 percent at the end of June, according to the latest central bank data.

Mahmoud told Reuters last month it has no current plans to raise more capital after a rights issue last month, adding it would eschew expansion to focus on existing markets

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Alison Williams)