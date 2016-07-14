* Q2 profit 507.5 mln dhs vs 502.6 mln dhs yr ago -
* Bank forecasts modest customer financing
* ADIB reduces headcount by 110 in second quarter
By Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 14 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
(ADIB) warned on Thursday it was restricting the
amount of new credit it was extending due to an increase in
defaults across its business lines.
The message from the emirate's largest Islamic bank is
perhaps the most stark yet of the impact on the banking sector
in the United Arab Emirates from reduced government spending as
a result of lower oil prices.
This came after the bank posted a 1 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit to 507.5 million dirhams ($138.2
million), a result which beat the forecasts of analysts at EFG
Hermes and Arqaam Capital.
It came on the same day another Abu Dhabi lender, Union
National Bank, reported a fourth successive quarter of
lower earnings due to the difficult market conditions.
In a statement announcing ADIB's results, Chief Executive
Tirad al-Mahmoud said it remained concerned about the levels of
economic activity and growth in the region and in the world's
major markets.
"Our concern is further exacerbated by the rising levels of
defaults in an increasing number of client segments and industry
sectors in the markets in which we operate," said Mahmoud after
the bank set aside 234 million dirhams as provisions for bad
loans in the second quarter, up 33.6 percent year on year.
"As a result, we continue to forecast modest new customer
financing growth and, where credit extension is targeted, will
continue our practice of only doing so in such a manner that the
risk related returns are commensurate with our long-term
regulatory capital needs and return of shareholders equity
goals."
Net customer financing stood at 79.7 billion dirhams on June
30, up 6.9 percent year on year but only 1.6 percent higher
since the end of 2015.
Income from traditional banking practices was 982.3 million
dirhams, up 6.9 percent on the same three months of 2015.
The bank's earnings received greater support from its income
from investments and foreign exchange, which grew 28.2 percent
to 204.3 million dirhams and 16.1 percent to 43.7 million
dirhams respectively.
As part of its cost-cutting measures, the bank reduced
headcount in the UAE by 110 to 2,349 in the second quarter of
2016, it said.
($1 = 3.6722 UAE dirham)
