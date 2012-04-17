ABU DHABI, April 17 Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala's
Aerospace division unveiled a contract to build carbon-composite
structures for Boeing, boosting United Arab Emirates
efforts to become a key manufacturer for the aerospace industry.
The 10-year deal calls for the Abu Dhabi-based company to
produce ribs, or strengthening components, for the tail section
of the 777 mini-jumbo and the vertical part of the tail for the
787 Dreamliner, Boeing's latest lightweight passenger jet.
No financial details of the deal were provided.
The move reflects a goal by Mubadala Aerospace, a unit of
state fund Mubadala, to become one of the world's top
five suppliers to the aerospace industry, executive director
Homaid al-Shemmari told Reuters.
Its Strata subsidiary started delivering wing parts for the
A330-340 to Airbus 18 months ago from a factory at Al Ain.
The latest deal marks the first time Boeing says it has
signed a direct outsourcing deal for composites production in
the Arab world.
Strata will begin delivering the carbon-composite tail parts
to Boeing in 2013, according to the deal finalized at an Abu
Dhabi aerospace conference.
A newly signed strategic agreement also puts Strata in a
position to be a future supplier of the vertical fin or
stabilizer for the 787 Dreamliner, the companies said.
Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, is investing
billions of dollars in infrastructure, real estate and tourism
to diversify its economy.
The emirate accounts for more than half of the country's
economy. Its economic vision for 2030 aims for sustainable
growth which is less dependent on the oil and gas industry. The
emirate hopes to lift its non-oil share of gross domestic
product to 64 percent in 2030 from roughly 50 percent now.
Mubadala Aerospace owns a majority stake in SR Technics
(SRT), the Swiss repair and overhaul firm. It also owns local
repair company Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies (ADAT).
It holds a controlling stake in Italian business aircraft
manufacturer Piaggio Aero along with India's Tata Group and has
partnerships with General Electric and Finmeccanica.
In Abu Dhabi its subsidiaries also include military repair
company Ammroc, which it owns together with minority partners
Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky.