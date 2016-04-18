LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has mandated banks to arrange a benchmark-sized US dollar-denominated bond roadshow, according to a lead manager.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan will organise the fixed income investor meetings in the United Arab Emirates, Europe and the US, starting from Tuesday.

A 144A/Reg S bond transaction may follow.

Abu Dhabi is rated AA by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)