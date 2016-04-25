BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has set guidance on its dual-tranche offering of five and 10-year US dollar bonds.
The sovereign has announced guidance of 100bp area over Treasuries on the five-year note. That compares with initial price thoughts of plus 110bp area set this morning.
On the 10-year, guidance is plus 140bp area from the initial plus 150bp area marketing level.
Earlier, combined books were more than US$15bn, evenly split between the two tranches.
The 144A/Reg S bond will price later today. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead managers.
Abu Dhabi is rated AA by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.