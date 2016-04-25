LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has set guidance on its dual-tranche offering of five and 10-year US dollar bonds.

The sovereign has announced guidance of 100bp area over Treasuries on the five-year note. That compares with initial price thoughts of plus 110bp area set this morning.

On the 10-year, guidance is plus 140bp area from the initial plus 150bp area marketing level.

Earlier, combined books were more than US$15bn, evenly split between the two tranches.

The 144A/Reg S bond will price later today. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead managers.

Abu Dhabi is rated AA by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)