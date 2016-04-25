* Narrows 5 yr to 100 bps over T; 10-yr to 140 bps over T
* Order books north of $15 bln
* Bankers expect bond issue size to be at least $4 bln
* MUFG expects Abu Dhabi to print 10-20 bps inside Qatar
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, April 25 The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has
narrowed price guidance for a two-part dollar bond which could
be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers
showed, reflecting strong investor demand for its first debt
sale in seven years.
Order books for the benchmark-sized transaction have reached
more than $15 billion, a separate document showed, reflecting
interest for the rare credit which is rated two notches down
from the top AAA grade given by international rating agencies.
The size has not been fixed but bankers speculate that the
combined bond issue will be worth at least $4 billion -- a level
that would be easily absorbed given the strong investor demand.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean in excess of
$500 million.
As a result of the high demand, the sovereign tightened
pricing guidance for the five-year tranche to 100 basis points
area over U.S. Treasuries from the 110 bps area announced
earlier in the day.
Guidance for the 10-year portion has been narrowed to 140
bps area over a similar benchmark, from the 150 bps area give
before.
Analysts had expected Abu Dhabi to print inside of where
Qatar would be able to price a new bond, given low outstanding
debt of the sovereign: Trieu Pham, CEEMA strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International, in a note to clients
said he believed it would be around 10-20 bps inside Qatar.
According to Moody's, Abu Dhabi has a debt to GDP of 1.5
percent in 2014, compared to 32.7 percent for Qatar.
Traders contacted by Reuters calculated a fair value for the
new Abu Dhabi five-year and 10-year bonds would be roughly
between 100-105 bps and 135-140 bps respectively.
Similarly rated Qatar sovereign has a bond maturing in
January 2022 bond trading at a G spread of 100.59
basis points, according to Thomson Reuters data.
G-spread is the spread over the exact interpolated point on
the Treasury curve.
Abu Dhabi last issued in April 2009, when it priced a $3
billion bond split between tranches of five and 10 years.
In a bond prospectus released last week, Abu Dhabi said it
expects to post a wider budget deficit of 36.9 billion dirhams
($10.1 billion) in 2016 because of low oil prices, and plans to
cover the gap mainly with international bond issues.
The emirate has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup and JP Morgan to arrange the 144A/Reg S deal, which
allows the securities to be sold in the United States.
(Editing by David French and Alison Williams)