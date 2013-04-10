ABU DHABI, April 10 International Airline Group
will not merge Spanish low-cost airline Vueling
with its Iberia unit if its takeover bid is
successful, IAG's chief executive Willie Walsh said on
Wednesday.
The board of Vueling on Tuesday unanimously recommended
shareholders accept an improved offer of 9.25 euros per share
from IAG.
Walsh said the profitable Vueling business will operate
separately from loss-making Iberia after the takeover.
"We have no intention of merging Vueling and Iberia," he
told reporters at the sidelines of a tourism event in Abu Dhabi
on Wednesday.
"Vueling will operate as a stand-alone entity in IAG group."
IAG, which already owns 45.85 percent of Vueling as well as
British Airways and Iberia, last month raised its bid by almost
a third after the Vueling board rejected its previous offer of 7
euros per share.
Walsh said that he was happy with the price it has offered
for Vueling.
"We think it's the right price. It's a clearly the price I'm
prepared to pay," said Walsh.
IAG, which is trying to lay off more than 3,000 workers and
cut salaries at Iberia to return the unit to profitability, is
expected to use Vueling to boost its short-haul business and
better compete with other low-cost operators.