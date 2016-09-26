ABU DHABI, Sept 26 A former executive of Abu
Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has been
appointed as director-general of the Abu Dhabi Water &
Electricity Authority (Adwea), its spokesman said on Monday.
Saif Saleh al-Sayari, formerly head of energy solutions at
Taqa, is the new director-general of Adwea, the state-owned
utility's spokesman told Reuters.
He replaces Faris Obeid al-Dhaheri who left Adwea, he said,
without giving reasons for the departure.
Adwea has five subsidiaries that generate, buy, transmit and
distribute water and electricity in Abu Dhabi, the capital of
the United Arab Emirates.
In May, the board of Adwea was revamped and Abdullah Ali
al-Ahbabi was appointed as its chairman.
