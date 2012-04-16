By Praveen Menon and Tim Hepher
ABU DHABI, April 16 The chief executive of Qatar
Airways said delays to new planes from Airbus and
Boeing meant he was open to studying future aircraft
being developed by emerging producers such as China.
Akbar Al Baker, who has regularly berated the world's
largest planemakers for missing targets, said on Monday delays
of up to three years had stifled the growth plans of Middle East
carriers who now make up a large slice of Western jet demand.
Qatar Airways has ordered the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the
Airbus A380 superjumbo and future A350, all of which have
slipped behind original schedules.
It also has also ordered the industry's smaller and most
popular 150-seat jets, including 50 revamped A320neo airliners
from Airbus acquired at the Dubai air show in November.
While the re-engined model and a similar makeover version of
Boeing's 737 are being developed partly to fend off competition
from Canada, China and Russia, industry officials say it will be
at least a decade before China can compete on larger, widebody
planes.
Asked whether he would consider buying Chinese aircraft, Al
Baker said, "Why not? If it is safe, efficient and state of the
art and meets requirements, then there is nothing wrong. Europe
and the United States are using everything that is made in the
East, so why should not we do so if it meets our requirements?"
Qatar Airways, which markets itself as a prestigious carrier
with an emphasis on luxury, joins low-frills Irish airline
Ryanair in pledging to look at a 150-seat aircraft being
developed by Chinese group Comac.
Al Baker, speaking while sharing a platform at an aerospace
conference with senior officials from Boeing and EADS, the
parent of European planemaker Airbus, agreed with a questioner
who suggested an interest in China would increase Qatar's
leverage with its traditional suppliers.
"Both my colleagues here (Airbus and Boeing) have programmes
that are slipping," Akbar Al Baker said.
"Aircraft delivery will stifle the growth opportunities we
have, especially the Middle East carriers, which are bold enough
to take the opportunity at this very difficult time in global
economy to continue growing," he said.
Middle East carrier, led by Emirates, Etihad Airways and
Qatar Airways have been expanding rapidly as they attempt to
transform the region into the new hub for aviation.
The Dubai Air Show last November saw orders worth $64
billion, mostly from Emirates and Qatar Airways.
Qatar Airways, the world's 15th largest airline by
international passenger traffic according to 2010 data from
IATA, plans to at least double in size by 2020.
"I have plans and have to give the correct return on
investments to the owners. So issues of supply chain problems
with manufacturers affects us one way or other ... and keeping
in mind they have such issues, they should not give us promises
they cannot deliver."
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Jim Albaugh defended the
aerospace industry's record as it takes a massive leap in
technology to build new lightweight carbon-composite jets like
the 787 and A350.
The supply chain, widely blamed in part for a series of
delays in the 7887 Dreamliner, remains fragile, Albaugh said.
"Relative to being up to the task, clearly as we push
technology we find issues. Yes, some of these programmes are
taking longer than we hoped. But I think the result is precisely
what the airlines need."