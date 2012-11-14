DUBAI Nov 14 Morocco's Attijariwafabank
and Abu Dhabi-owned Invest AD plan to start a
jointly-managed fund to invest in Africa's listed companies, in
a sign more institutional investors are lining up to tap growth
in the continent.
The fund will be financed by the two companies at the outset
and will be co-managed by the asset management arms of both
parties, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Global institutional investors plan to boost their asset
allocation in African markets over the next five years, and are
shifting to long-term investment strategies from more
speculative, short-term bets, a survey released in January by
Invest AD and the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) showed.
Africa's frontier markets - the smallest, less developed and
less liquid among emerging economies - are attracting long-term
investors looking for growth opportunities outside the more
developed markets of Europe and United States.
"Africa's economic emergence is being driven by rising
incomes and living standards across a broad cross-section of
society, and across the whole continent - and this is partly due
to increasing intra-regional trade and business links," Nazem Al
Kudsi, Invest AD's chief executive said.
Invest AD is owned by Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC),
which focuses on countries closer to home and is a separate
entity from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the
world's largest sovereign wealth funds.
The investment firm teamed up with Japan's SBI Holdings
to set up a $75 million Africa fund in 2010 and
invested in the 2011 initial public offering of Bank of Kigali
, Rwanda's largest bank by assets.
It also converted its existing Emerging Africa Fund to an
Ucits standard fund - viewed as more regulated, transparent and
liquid - to lure risk-averse European investors, Invest AD's
Chief Investment Officer David Sanders said in April.
Attijari has become Africa's biggest private lender by
assets outside South Africa after an expansion push since the
last decade led it to grow in Tunisia and sub-Saharan Africa.
The bank is currently bidding to buy BNP Paribas'
Egyptian retail operations, sources told Reuters in October.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mark Potter)