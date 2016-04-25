DUBAI, April 25 The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has set
initial price thoughts for a dual tranche benchmark dollar bond
which could be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead
arrangers showed, marking the emirate's return to the bond
markets after a span of seven years.
The sovereign set guidance for the five-year tranche in the
110 basis points area over U.S. Treasuries, and for the 10-year
portion in the 150 bps area over a similar benchmark.
Abu Dhabi has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup
and JP Morgan to arrange the 144A/Reg S deal, which allows the
securities to be sold in the United States.
The country last issued in April 2009, when it priced a $3
billion bond split between tranches of five and 10 years.
In a bond prospectus released last week, Abu Dhabi said it
expects to post a wider budget deficit of 36.9 billion dirhams
($10.1 billion) in 2016 because of low oil prices, and plans to
cover the gap mainly with international bond issues.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)