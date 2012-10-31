* Abu Dhabi to meet Asian investors 2nd week Nov - sources
* No bond expected, meetings part of ongoing investor
relations
* HSBC to arrange non-deal roadshows
(Adds quote, background)
By David French and Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, Oct 31 The Abu Dhabi government plans to
meet fixed-income investors in Asia during the second week of
November for three days of roadshows, although no new sovereign
bond issue is in the works, three sources familiar with the plan
told Reuters on Wednesday.
The non-deal roadshows will be organised by HSBC,
the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
A spokesman for the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance declined
to comment.
The meetings are part of Abu Dhabi's regular programme of
updating and engaging with investors, the sources said. The
sovereign met investors in the United States in sessions
arranged by Bank of America Merrill Lynch in April.
Middle Eastern debt issuers are keen to raise the standards
of investor relations in the region, having been criticised for
a lack of transparency in the past, through more frequent
contact with bondholders.
Asian investors have become key for regional borrowers
looking to diversify their investor base away from local and
Western investors.
While there has been speculation in recent months about Abu
Dhabi or one of the wealthy emirate's quasi-sovereign entities
tapping capital markets, nothing has emerged.
Abu Dhabi, which sits on 7 percent of the world's proven oil
reserves and is the largest and wealthiest of the seven-member
United Arab Emirates federation, last issued a sovereign bond in
April 2009.
"A deal probably won't follow, I think they might have
missed the 2012 window," said a regional banker. "The sovereign
hasn't issued since 2009, so they would need a proper roadshow."
The last government-related issuer from Abu Dhabi was
Dolphin Energy, majority-owned by state fund Mubadala
, which raised $1.3 billion in February.
Last week, it emerged that the Abu Dhabi Executive Council,
the top policymaking body in the emirate, had issued a document
clarifying ultimate responsibility for new debt issuance by Abu
Dhabi's government-related entities and the role of Abu Dhabi's
fledgling Debt Management Office.
(Additional Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia
and Amran Abocar)