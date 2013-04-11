(Repeats story originally issued on Wednesday with no change to

By Stanley Carvalho and Praveen Menon
ABU DHABI, April 10 Etihad Airways' purchase of
a stake in India's Jet Airways could be delayed until
at least August as the Abu Dhabi carrier seeks assurances
following setbacks for several Gulf investors in India, two
sources familiar with the talks said.
Etihad, which is expanding globally, has been in talks over
an equity stake in Jet since September after India relaxed
ownership rules and allowed foreign airlines to buy up to 49
percent in local carriers.
The Gulf airline is eyeing a 24 percent stake, valued at
about $330 million, according to sources aware of the matter.
The deal, which would inject much-needed funds into Jet and
help Etihad expand its reach into the vast Indian aviation
market, has slowed over concerns of past failed forays by Gulf
investors into India and the Abu Dhabi firm's demands to protect
its potential investment, the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
"It's going to take some time; at least until August," said
one source, who is aware of the discussions.
"There are issues relating to what happened to some other
UAE entities like Etisalat and Emaar in India. So nothing is
going to happen soon."
Etisalat, the UAE's biggest telecom operator, shut
down its Indian mobile operations after a court ordered the
revocation of cellular permits - including those granted to
Etisalat's local affiliate - following a scandal-tainted 2008
sale.
Sources have said that apart from disagreements on
commercial terms, an investment protection assurance sought by
Abu Dhabi has caused a pause in talks.
"The deal has been delayed due to various considerations -
pricing, management control and a Bilateral Investment
Protection Agreement (BIPA) between both countries," said
another source close to Jet Airways.
Top executives from Etihad and Jet met Indian ministers in
February, but the deal faced a setback later when the Gulf
carrier's chairman told Reuters it needed to be revised.
Etihad said later it remained in talks with Jet and has been
strengthening its business relations with the Indian airline.
The Gulf carrier paid Jet $70 million for its slots at London's
Heathrow airport earlier this month and the two already have a
codeshare agreement.
Jet shares have risen nearly 45 percent in the last six
months on speculation of an investment by Etihad. But the surge
has slowed on concerns about the deal going through.
Etihad chief executive James Hogan declined to give a clear
timeline for the talks at an event in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
"They (Jet) made an announcement to the market weeks ago.
Nothing has changed since that announcement," Hogan told
reporters at the tourism event.
"This isn't about a collection of brands. It's about whether
there is a strong business reason to strengthen relationships.
We have a strong relation ship with Jet Airways and we continue
to develop that."
Etihad has negotiated stake purchases in four foreign
airlines including Air Berlin, Virgin Australia
, Aer Lingus and Air Seychelles.
The airline is expanding quickly as it looks to compete with
regional rivals Emirates and Qatar Airways.
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and Mark Potter)