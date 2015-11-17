BRIEF-Novartis Bioventures reports 11.1 pct passive stake in Altimmune
* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pXTPB3) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following October consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Tuesday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 10/15 09/15 10/14 pct change month/month -0.6 1.0 0.1 pct change year/year 5.5* 6.1* 4.0 NOTE. * Estimated by Reuters because the centre did not release year-on-year comparisons. Transport costs fell 4.5 percent from the previous month in October as the United Arab Emirates cut domestic gasoline prices, while food and beverages dropped 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Generation Investment Management LLP reports 7.5 percent stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc as of May 4 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2psWNKK] Further company coverage: