Nov 17 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following October consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Tuesday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 10/15 09/15 10/14 pct change month/month -0.6 1.0 0.1 pct change year/year 5.5* 6.1* 4.0 NOTE. * Estimated by Reuters because the centre did not release year-on-year comparisons. Transport costs fell 4.5 percent from the previous month in October as the United Arab Emirates cut domestic gasoline prices, while food and beverages dropped 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)