ABU DHABI, June 25 The government of Abu Dhabi
said on Monday it had taken "appropriate steps" to make sure its
entities would pay off money owed to contractors working on
billions of dollars worth of construction projects in the
oil-rich emirate.
Construction companies, consultancy and architectural firms
have faced slow and irregular payments from some Abu Dhabi
government-linked entities, in some cases leading to severe
financial difficulties.
No total value for the amount owed by the Abu Dhabi
government and its entities to contractors has been made public,
but it is likely to be several billion dollars, according to
estimates by three sources in the construction industry.
"The Abu Dhabi Government is fully aware of its obligations
in terms of outstanding payments to contractors, and has taken
the appropriate steps to ensure that all these obligations are
met by the responsible government entities," the Abu Dhabi
Office of Government Communications said in a statement issued
to Reuters on behalf of the government.
The statement did not give any further details on what
measures had been taken.
Abu Dhabi, home to the capital of the seven-member United
Arab Emirates federation, holds some 95 percent of the country's
oil. For the past decade, the emirate has been pumping billions
of dollars into vast infrastructure and tourism projects,
creating a construction boom that drew contractors from all over
the world.
Abu Dhabi has fared better during the global financial
downturn than neighbouring emirate Dubai, which saw a collapse
in its property market that triggered the restructuring of its
flagship firm Dubai World.
Still, Abu Dhabi has had to retrench, and last year launched
a strategic review of government spending that saw major
projects pushed back, funds frozen and numerous top-level
management shake-ups.
The emirate now faces challenges as a large supply of
high-end homes is expected to enter the market. Housing prices
in Abu Dhabi are expected to fall as much as 11 percent this
year, according to a Reuters poll of analysts in
January.
Abu Dhabi, which rescued Dubai with a $10 billion bailout,
has spent an equal amount on its own struggling developer Aldar
Properties, which landed in debt after a building
spree.
"The Abu Dhabi Government and its related entities are
currently managing well over 1,300 different projects, ranging
in magnitude from several hundred thousand to billions of
dirhams," the statement said.
"One may appreciate that the monitoring of progress,
verification of contractual obligations, and scheduling of
payments is a highly complex process, and that in such a large
portfolio of projects some delays in delivery or payment are to
a certain extent inevitable."
The statement added, "The Abu Dhabi Government recognises
the valuable contribution that the contractors and their
suppliers make to the local economy, and appreciates how
important the timely management of cash flows is to the health
of these businesses."