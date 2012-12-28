BRIEF-Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of Sun Life Financial
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 28 Abu Dhabi Capital Management: * Abu Dhabi Capital Management-Confirms that it has held preliminary
discussions with Northacre for making an offer for Northacre * ADCM - statement re possible offer
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adage Capital Partners reports a passive stake of 5.56 pct in Aevi Genomic Medicine, as of May 24 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: