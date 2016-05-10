BRIEF-TheStreet partners with Apple to launch new mobile app
* TheStreet partners with Apple to launch a new mobile app Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 10 Exclusive talks between Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest and a group of Chinese investors over the sale of a stake in soccer club AC Milan will last one month, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The source added the talks were non-binding, adding the Chinese group had valued the club at 700-750 million euros.
The negotiations envisaged an initial sale of a 70 per cent stake of the soccer club to the consortium, a second source said.
The remainder would be sold within the following 12 to 18 months, the source added.
($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Paola Arosio)
* TheStreet partners with Apple to launch a new mobile app Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares to provide liquidity to stockholders looking to sell shares ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.