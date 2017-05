Sept 12 AC SA :

* Says Forum 52 FIZ, a company from capital group of Forum Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA, raises its stake in the company to 7.38 pct from 0.6 pct stake

* Says Forum 52 FIZ owns 707,151 shares of the company Source text for Eikon:

