Jan 16 Acacia Mining Plc is looking to
buy gold mines and exploration projects in Senegal, Mali and
Ghana to expand in west Africa, Chief Executive Brad Gordon
said.
The company, which has three mines and exploration assets in
Tanzania, will seek assets that are similar in size to its
existing ones, he told Reuters.
Acacia also has exploration assets in Kenya in east Africa
and Burkina Faso in west Africa.
Gold prices tumbled to four-year lows late last year,
prompting miners to shut mines, halt projects and reduce jobs,
among other steps.
"While most of the industry is walking away from exploration
programs and from good prospective ground in Africa, we will
start to look at picking some of that ground up," Gordon said.
The company has been lowering its production costs for the
past couple of years. Acacia's all-in sustaining costs, which
reflect the total cost of production, fell 6 percent to $1,088
per ounce in the fourth quarter.
Spot gold was at $1,259.80 an ounce as of 0728 GMT.
"I worry less about the gold price and more about how much
it is costing us to produce gold," Gordon said.
Acacia is also focusing on ramping up production its
flagship Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania.
Gold production at Acacia's mines in Tanzania rose 13
percent in the fourth quarter.
The company's shares were down about 2 percent at 294.4
pence at 1207 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. Up to Thursday's
close, the stock had risen 15 percent this year.
