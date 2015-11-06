REFILE-Mineral-rich area of Papua New Guinea lifts decades-old ban on new mining
May 2 A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration, opening the way for iron ore and copper operations.
Nov 6 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said its chief operating officer, Michelle Ash, would leave the company immediately, barely five months after assuming the role.
The company said Chief Executive Brad Gordon would resume direct responsibility over operations.
The move comes a month after Acacia Mining cut its full-year gold production forecast and increased its cost guidance.
"I am personally very disappointed in the operational performance in the third quarter," Gordon said in a statement on Oct. 6. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
CHICAGO, May 1 A U.S. rule allowing lemon imports from Argentina's main producing region for the first time in 16 years will take effect this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, days after President Donald Trump said he was reviewing his administration's stance on the matter.