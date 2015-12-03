At least 21 killed in Iranian coal mine explosion -state media
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured 69 others, state media reported.
Dec 3 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said 1,050 employees, or about 27 percent of its workforce, have either left or would leave as the company steps up its organisational revamp.
The largest proportion of the cuts were at its Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania and will save about $25 million per year, the company said.
The move follows the departure of Acacia's chief operating officer last month, after the miner cut its production forecast and increased cost guidance for the year. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)