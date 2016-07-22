UPDATE 1-Elliott steps up pressure on BHP to ditch petroleum
SYDNEY, May 16 Activist investor Elliott Management upped the pressure for strategic changes at BHP on Tuesday, calling for an independent review of the mining giant's petroleum business.
July 22 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said it expected to deliver at or above the top end of its full-year production guidance, as its mines performed ahead of expectations.
Acacia, which operates three mines in Tanzania, said it would produce 750,000-780,000 ounces of gold in the year.
The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months to June 30 rose 91 percent to $184.9 million, helped by lower costs and higher gold sales. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SYDNEY, May 16 Elliott Management on Tuesday revised its proposal for an overhaul of BHP Billiton's corporate structure, calling for the mining giant to remain incorporated in Australia.