(In paragraph 2, corrects company's former name to African 'Barrick Gold', from 'Barric'. Also corrects paragraph 3 to say Acacia expects full-year production to be 'lower', not 'higher', than its earlier estimate)

Oct 6 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said that its third-quarter production was lower than expected due to lower-grade ores mined at its Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines in Tanzania.

The company, previously known as African Barrick Gold, on Tuesday reported production of about 164,000 ounces in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Acacia said it had resolved the issues at these mines, but expects full-year production to be lower than its earlier estimate.

The miner expects full-year production to be around last year's level of 718,851 ounces. It had earlier expected production of 750,000 ounces to 800,000 ounces for the current year. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)