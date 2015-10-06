(Adds details, share movement, analyst comment)

Oct 6 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc lowered its full-year production forecast on Tuesday after third-quarter output came in below its expectations.

The miner's shares fell 16 percent in early trading, making it the top loser on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.

The company, previously known as African Barrick Gold, now expects full-year production to be around last year's level of 718,851 ounces. It had earlier expected production of 750,000 ounces to 800,000 ounces for the current year.

Acacia said lower-grade ores mined at its Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines in Tanzania had led to the lower-than-expected output and that production at Bulyanhulu was "disappointing".

"With the Acacia story all about bringing Buly (Bulyanhulu) to account, this is a significant set-back, and likely to bring our numbers down," Numis analysts said in a note.

Third-quarter production was 164,000 ounces in the three months ended Sept. 30, down from 190,986 ounces a year earlier.

The miner also said full-year cash costs and all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold would be 5 percent higher than the top of its earlier forecast.

Investec analysts raised a red flag on the "rapid drop off in cash in just one quarter" and said the company will need to cut costs further.

Acacia said net cash fell by about $45 million to stand at about $100 million at the end of September.

Shares in the company were trading down 15.4 percent at 222.45 pence at 0831 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, near an 11-month low.