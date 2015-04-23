April 23 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said its first-quarter core profit fell 18 percent as falling gold prices offset an increase in ounces sold.

Acacia, which operates three mines in Tanzania, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $53 million for the three months ended March 31 from $64.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the period fell marginally to $214.9 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)