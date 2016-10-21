(Adds CEO interview, context)
* Cash costs so low gold price almost irrelevant
* Considers secondary North American listing longer term
By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Barbara Lewis
BENGALURU/LONDON, Oct 21 Gold mining company
Acacia Mining expects output this year to be about 5
percent above the top of its earlier forecast, it said on
Friday, driving its shares more than 10 percent higher.
Since the start of the year, shares in Acacia have gained
nearly 200 percent as the mining sector attracted investors
seeking better yields in an ultra-low interest rate environment.
Gold miners have performed particularly well as gold
has risen strongly following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union in June.
At its post-Brexit high, the precious metal was up more than
30 percent for the year at its highest since 2014 and is still
nearly a fifth higher since the start of 2016.
Investors have favoured gold since Brexit as it is seen as a
safe-haven in times of uncertainty and is also a hedge against a
weaker pound, boosting gold mining firms as their revenue is in
U.S. dollars.
Acacia Mining said it would produce 5 percent more gold this
year from the three mines it operates in Tanzania than a
previous forecast of 750,000 ounces to 780,000 ounces.
The company's core profits rose to $124.8 million for the
third quarter ending Sept. 30, more than five times its earnings
a year earlier.
Acacia shares rose 14 percent in early trade and were 11
percent higher at 521 pence by 0939 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange, making them the largest gainers on the FTSE midcap
index
"This was a much stronger performance than anticipated, and
Q4 could be stronger than expected too," Canaccord Genuity
analysts said in a note.
Chief Executive Brad Gordon told Reuters the company, which
has a policy of giving 15 to 30 percent of free cash flow back
to shareholders, would prioritise dividend payments as the first
call on cash.
Thereafter, he said there were investment opportunities in
Bulyanhulu and North Mara in Tanzania and Kenya could be a new
focus since Acacia bought out its partner Lonmin from a
joint venture in the east African country.
It said production problems at Bulyanhulu were offset by
higher output at other mines, pushing costs down to $998 per
ounce, 16 percent lower than the same time a year ago.
Gordon said the company could make money almost regardless
of any gold rally, given that costs had dropped from about
$1,800 an ounce in 2012.
Ideally, Gordon said, the tighter market conditions
associated with last year's commodity crash could have lasted
longer to remove some of the competition.
He still expects merger and acquisition activity and Barrick
Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, is
weighing a sale of its majority stake in Acacia.
Gordon said he had no news on "how and when" that would
occur. It has prompted speculation Acacia might list in North
America and Gordon said that could eventually happen independent
of Barrick's potential divestment.
"A North American listing is something we could consider in
the longer term," he said. "But London would remain the primary
listing."
