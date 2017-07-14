FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acacia to meet higher Tanzanian royalty rate on metal exports
July 14, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 2 days ago

Acacia to meet higher Tanzanian royalty rate on metal exports

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc on Friday said the company would meet the increased royalty rate of 6 percent imposed on metals such as gold, copper and silver under new Tanzanian natural resources legislation.

The rate has been raised from 4 percent and is in addition to the recently imposed clearing fee of 1 percent on exports out of the country.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli sent shock-waves through the mining community with a series of actions since his election in 2015 that he says would distribute revenue to the Tanzanian people. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

