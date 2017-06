July 19 Acacia Research Corp's second-quarter profit tripled as sales from technology licensing and enforcement programs rose.

Net income rose to $6.3 million, or 13 cents per share, from $ 2.1 million, or 5 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $50.5 million.

Shares of the company, which acquires and licenses patent rights to various technologies, closed at $39.75 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.