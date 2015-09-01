(Adds comments from EQT)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 Private equity firm EQT has decided to sell Swedish education company Academedia with a market listing a leading option, an EQT spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"EQT is considering various options for the next owner of Academedia," Kerstin Danasten, head of press at EQT, said, confirming a report on Tuesday from Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

"The main option now is to list Academedia."

She said EQT was in no hurry to sell Academedia and that a sale could take place sometime during 2016.

Academedia had revenue of 6.4 billion Swedish crowns ($759 million) in fiscal 2013/14, and over 90,000 children and adults enrolled in education programmes.

($1 = 8.4371 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely)