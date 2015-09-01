BRIEF-GF Securities to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($870.22 million) 3-year bonds
STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 Private equity firm EQT has decided to sell Swedish education company Academedia with a market listing a leading option, an EQT spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"EQT is considering various options for the next owner of Academedia," Kerstin Danasten, head of press at EQT, said, confirming a report on Tuesday from Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.
"The main option now is to list Academedia."
She said EQT was in no hurry to sell Academedia and that a sale could take place sometime during 2016.
Academedia had revenue of 6.4 billion Swedish crowns ($759 million) in fiscal 2013/14, and over 90,000 children and adults enrolled in education programmes.
($1 = 8.4371 Swedish crowns)
