March 25 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members said on Friday Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease was effective enough to warrant approval.

The drug, Nuplazid, is a new chemical compound and could be the first drug specifically approved in the United States for Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP). (1.usa.gov/22KhOhV)

