March 11 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc said it delayed the submission of a U.S. application to market its lead drug, nuplazid, and that its chief executive was retiring.

The company's shares fell about 22 percent in extended trading.

Acadia said it planned to seek approval for the use of nuplazid in the treatment of psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease in the second half of the year.

The company had originally planned to submit the application in the first quarter.

Separately, Acadia said Uli Hacksell had retired as chief executive and board member, and Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis would take over as interim CEO. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)