BRIEF-Kemper corp says estimates Q1 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses $60-$70 mln
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million
June 3 Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, which operates psychiatric and substance-abuse clinics, said it would buy Partnerships in Care for about $660 million in cash, to enter the UK market.
Partnerships in Care, the second largest provider of inpatient behavioral healthcare services in the UK, had revenue of about $285 million in 2013, Acadia said in a statement.
Acadia, which is based in Franklin, Tennessee, said it had received a commitment from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to fund the deal. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports, a move that escalates long-running trade dispute between the two countries.