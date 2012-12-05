BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
LONDON Dec 5 Acal PLC : * Proposed disposal * Proposed disposal of one of the businesses contained within its supply chain
division * Agreed to sell its UK new and refurbished parts distribution and outsourcing
business to its management team * For the year ended 31 March 2012, the UK parts business had revenues of
£22.7M * Initial gross consideration for the disposal, if approved, will be £2.0M on a
debt free basis * Disposal is anticipated to result in a loss on disposal of £4.9m
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.