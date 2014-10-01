Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* ACB (India) Ltd files for IPO - market regulator website

* Shareholders including Pineridge Investment Ltd to sell up to 30.9 mln shares - filing

* Company will not receive any money from share sale

* Macquarie, Edelweiss to manage share sale