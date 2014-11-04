HANOI Nov 4 Vietnam's Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank :

* Net profit during July-September fell 34 percent from a year earlier to 264 billion dong ($12.4 million).

* January-September net profit drops 25 percent to 837.47 billion dong from a year earlier, while the nine-month revenue fell 12.5 percent to 10.58 trillion dong.

* Total assets at the end of September rose 7.7 percent to 179.38 trillion dong from Dec. 31, 2013

* Bad debt at Sept. 30 was at 3.07 percent of loans, up slightly from 3.025 percent at the end of last year.

* ACB is 15.42 percent owned by London-based Standard Chartered PLC and 7.47 percent owned by British Connaught Investors Ltd, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1=21,250 dong)