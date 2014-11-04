BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI Nov 4 Vietnam's Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank :
* Net profit during July-September fell 34 percent from a year earlier to 264 billion dong ($12.4 million).
* January-September net profit drops 25 percent to 837.47 billion dong from a year earlier, while the nine-month revenue fell 12.5 percent to 10.58 trillion dong.
* Total assets at the end of September rose 7.7 percent to 179.38 trillion dong from Dec. 31, 2013
* Bad debt at Sept. 30 was at 3.07 percent of loans, up slightly from 3.025 percent at the end of last year.
* ACB is 15.42 percent owned by London-based Standard Chartered PLC and 7.47 percent owned by British Connaught Investors Ltd, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1=21,250 dong) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.