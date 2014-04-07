A labourer carries a cement bag before loading it onto a truck at a railway goods yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/files

Reuters Market Eye - Cement stocks gain after the world's two largest cement makers, France's Lafarge LAFP.PA and Holcim HOLN.VX of Switzerland, agreed the terms of a merger that would create a company with a market value of around $55 billion, a source close to the deal said on Sunday.

Hopes of consolidation are sparking gains in the sector. Holcim-owned ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) and Ambuja Cements gain around 1.5 percent each, while UltraTech Cement (ULTC.NS) surges 2.4 percent.

Among midcap stocks, India Cements (ICMN.NS) gains 2.4 percent while Ramco Cements (TRCE.NS) is up 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)