MUMBAI, Sept 26 Credit Suisse upgraded India's ACC Ltd to 'neutral' from 'underperform', saying cement prices have declined less than expected, while cost pressures are subsiding and capacity pressures are easing.

Credit Suisse also upgraded its target price on the stock to 1,462 rupees from 1,022 rupees.

ACC shares were up 3 percent at 0438 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)