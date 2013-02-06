MUMBAI Feb 6 Morgan Stanley cut its ratings on ACC Ltd and two other Indian cement companies to "equalweight" from "overweight", saying valuations already reflect expectations of firmer cement prices and a "structurally positive" outlook for the sector.

Morgan Stanley cut its ratings on ACC, Ambuja Cements Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd to "equalweight" from "overweight", while cutting its view on the cement industry to "in-line" from "attractive." (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)