Oct 20 Three months ended Sept 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier. Alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 1.15 VS 1.93 Net Sales 27.40 VS 27.42 NOTE: ACC Ltd is more than half owned by LafargeHolcim . Results are consolidated. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)