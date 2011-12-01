BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 ACC Ltd, India's No. 2 cement producer, said on Thursday shipments in November rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.83 million tonnes.
The company, about 46-percent owned by Swiss cement maker Holcim, said production in November rose to 1.83 million tonnes from 1.76 million tonnes a year ago (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says crude steel production of 1.4 million tonnes in may 17 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2swyRuK) Further company coverage: